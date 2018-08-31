New police patrol vehicles unveiled in Leadington, MO

LEADINGTON, MO (KFVS) - There are two new police vehicles patrolling in Leadington, Missouri.
According to the Leadington Police Department Facebook page, a grant from the USDA helped purchase two new patrol vehicles.
In the Facebook post, police thanked the Park Hills Leadington Chamber of Commerce for their support by having a ribbon cutting on Thursday, Aug. 30 to show off the new SUVs.
According to the Leadington Police Department, says there was an “awesome” community turnout at the ribbon cutting by city employees, chamber members, and businesses.
