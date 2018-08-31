MO Highway Patrol participates in Overdose Awareness Day

“We hope to raise awareness and reduce the stigma of substance use disorders,” said Sergeant Shawn Griggs of the Patrol’s Division of Drug & Crime Control, when asked about International Overdose Awareness Day. “We believe education will help empower people to make safer choices and, in turn, prevent substance use disorders and deaths due to overdose. Every Missouri trooper carries informational cards listing free resources and treatment options for substance use disorders. If you are struggling due to being dependent on a substance, there are resources available and people who want to help.”