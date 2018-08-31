MO Highway Patrol participates in Overdose Awareness Day

MISSOURI (KFVS) -
The Missouri State Highway Patrol and the National Safety Council are recognizing and taking part in International Overdose Awareness Day.
Missouri Highway Patrol’s Director of the Public Information and Education Division, Captain John J. Hotz, encourages the public to join the departments in this rememberance
The day is a global event held August 31 each year. It is dedicated to remembrance, awareness, education, and action that will help eliminate overdose deaths.
“We hope to raise awareness and reduce the stigma of substance use disorders,” said Sergeant Shawn Griggs of the Patrol’s Division of Drug & Crime Control, when asked about International Overdose Awareness Day. “We believe education will help empower people to make safer choices and, in turn, prevent substance use disorders and deaths due to overdose. Every Missouri trooper carries informational cards listing free resources and treatment options for substance use disorders. If you are struggling due to being dependent on a substance, there are resources available and people who want to help.”
Two new educational brochures were released Aug. 31. With the help of these informational brochures the patrol will work to increase awareness and educate the public about the preventable tragedy of overdose deaths.
Those brochures are made to increase awareness to the issues of overdose deaths and substance use disorders.
