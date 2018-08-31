Marion VA to partner with SIU on Veteran art show

MARION, IL (KFVS) - The Marion VA has partnered with Southern Illinois University to host Veterans and their artwork in a professional gallery on Campus from September 10-14 at the SIU School of Art and Design, Surplus Gallery.
The VA is accepting submissions from veterans and their family members from anyone who wants to participate, and the deadline is September 5.
They take any type of art from multimedia work, to paintings, to blacksmithing.
Samuel Hoekstra a U.S. Army Veteran and VA employee, started the The Veteran Art Show: Weapons of Mass Creation back in 2014 and has it bi-annually ever since.
Hoekstra says he has a background in industrial design, and has seen how art helps veterans.
He says they’ve seen over a hundred entries in the past and expect the same this year, and while they mostly get entries from people in the area they’ve recieved entries from all over including Texas, Long Island, and Washington State.
Hoekstra spoke about how veterans are more than just a uniform.
“I think when people see, and think about veterans they think about a uniform and the sacrifices they made, but there is more to a veteran than a uniform,” he said. “They don’t realize that veterans hold special skills. We are doctors, we are lawyers, we are painters, we are everything.”
