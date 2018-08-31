Man ran over by semi in Hickman Co., KY

HICKMAN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - A man was killed while working on a semi in Hickman County on Thursday, Aug. 30.
48-year-old Tommy Ward of Hickman was having trouble on one of his semis with the trailer brakes locking up.
Ward exited the truck, walked to the rear to inspect the brake problem as the semi started to roll down the hill. He tried to stop the truck but fell down and the semi ran over him.
He was pronounced dead at the scene by Hickman County Coroner Paula Boaz.
The incident was ruled a farming accident.
