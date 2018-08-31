7.5 lbs of Marijuana found in mailed package in Poplar Bluff, MO

POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) - A Howardville, Missouri was jailed after authorities found marijuana in a package at a southeast Missouri post office.
The Poplar Bluff Police Department was called about a suspicious package coming through the Poplar Bluff Post Office on Friday, August 31. This package was to be delivered to a subject residing in the city of Poplar Bluff.
In inspecting the outside of the package, Investigators detected the odor of Marijuana.
A search warrant was sought and obtained to open the package upon it being claimed. Investigators conducted surveillance, contacting Keith Word, 25, of Howardville, Missouri, as the person receiving the package.
Word was restrained and the search warrant for the package was executed.
The package was found to contain approximately 7.5 lbs of high grade Marijuana, with an approximate street value of $65,000.
Word was placed under arrest and booked at the Butler County Jail, pending the filing of formal Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute charges.
