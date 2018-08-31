Lawmakers attend signing ceremony in Ste. Genevieve, MO

“Generations of Ste. Genevieve residents have worked painstakingly to preserve and share this unique part of our nation’s French colonial history,” said Blunt. “Thanks to their efforts, Ste. Genevieve will now be a part of our National Park System. This process took a lot of time and dedication on the part of all involved, and I appreciate their partnership in getting to this final step today. I hope even more Americans will take the opportunity to visit Ste. Genevieve and experience the rich history that defines Missouri’s oldest town.”