Lanes open in Jefferson County, IL at I-57 mm 90 after pickup/RV crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) - All lanes of Interstate 57 northbound at mile marker 90 is closed after crash.
It happned just after 2:30 p.m. on Friday, August 31 in Jefferson County, Illinois.
According to ISP, the preliminary report shows the Ford Pickup was traveling north on I-57 at milepost 90 pulling an RV. The driver of the Ford Pickup lost control and traveled off the roadway into the center median. The RV became separated from the pickup and overturned partially in the left hand northbound lane.
Jody Zahner, 58, of Deatsville, Alabama was not injured, according to police.
I-57 northbound at milepost 90 was reduced for approximately 1.5 hours due to the crash.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.