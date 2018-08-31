KY man jailed for false report, wanted marijuana, got oregano

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Paduah, Kentucky police confirm a man was jailed following giving a false police report about a robbery.
Mark L. Swanson, 33, of Boaz, Ky., was arrested on warrant charging him with falsely reporting an incident.
Swanson reportedly told police on August 22 he was robbed of $250 at knife-point by a man he knows.
After an investigation, Swanson was interviewed again and admitted he gave the man money for marijuana and recieved oregano instead and made up the story to get the man in trouble with police.
Swanson was booked into the McCracken Co. Jail.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.