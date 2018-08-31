It’s the latest twist on breakfast: Froot Loops are now donuts

(KFVS) - Chocolate bacon turned out to be a favorite combination for breakfast or just about anytime of day, but what about turning an iconic children’s cereal into donuts?
Hardee’s is excited about their new twist on combining two breakfast favorites. The fast food company is now offering Froot Loops Mini Donuts.
The donuts apparently have the sweet fruity flavor of the cereal and they are also in the corresponding bright colors.
Froot Loops Mini Donuts became available at Hardee’s locations nationwide starting Wednesday, Aug. 29.
