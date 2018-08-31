It’s the latest twist on breakfast: Froot Loops are now donuts

Hardee’s launches Froot Loops Mini Donuts for breakfast.

It’s the latest twist on breakfast: Froot Loops are now donuts
Hardee's debuted their new twist on breakfast: Froot Loops Mini Donuts. (Source: LaFORCE/Hardee's)
By Marsha Heller | August 31, 2018 at 9:30 AM CDT - Updated August 31 at 9:43 AM

(KFVS) - Chocolate bacon turned out to be a favorite combination for breakfast or just about anytime of day, but what about turning an iconic children’s cereal into donuts?

Hardee’s is excited about their new twist on combining two breakfast favorites. The fast food company is now offering Froot Loops Mini Donuts.

The donuts apparently have the sweet fruity flavor of the cereal and they are also in the corresponding bright colors.

Introducing the Stackable, Snackable, Frootable, Loopable, Mini Donutable Froot Loops Mini Donuts at Hardee’s! Let your mouth collect all five.

Posted by Hardee's on Wednesday, August 29, 2018

Froot Loops Mini Donuts became available at Hardee’s locations nationwide starting Wednesday, Aug. 29.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.