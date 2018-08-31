Heartland group spreads message of drug overdose

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - International Overdose Awareness Day is August 31 this year and to help raise awareness a group in downtown Cape Girardeau wrote statistics and the names of loved ones they’ve lost to drugs on the river wall.
Kristi Booth is a long-term recovering addict and she said they hope these messages will help break the stigma of what it means to be in recovery.
“I want to give hope to those that are still suffering so maybe they might see there is another choice they can do,” said Booth.
She said when people walk by these messages they will realizes the names of the people who have died are more than just numbers.
“There are families that go along with every one of those names,” said Booth, “I hope that people will get behind supplying of Narcan and helping family and friend and their neighbors and not looking at it as moral judgement but as a mental disorder.”
According to the Centers for disease control, there were more than 72 thousand drug overdose deaths last year.
