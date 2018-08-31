Gov. Parson visits SE Missouri State as cybersecurity programs receive accreditation

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -Southeast Missouri State University announced on Friday, August 31 its Bachelor of Science in cybersecurity is one of only four programs nationally to receive accreditation in August from the Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology, Inc.
The university’s Bachelor of Science in computer science also has been re-accredited by ABET.
University president Dr. Carlos Vargas made the announcements in conjunction with a visit by Missouri Gov. Mike Parson. It was held at the site of Southeast’s future cyber range, expected to open in spring 2019.
According to Vargas, until now, no program-specific accreditation for cybersecurity programs existed.
He said last fall, four schools nationally were invited to participate in a pilot accreditation process for cybersecurity. Through the process, Southeast’s undergraduate cybersecurity program was awarded accreditation.
Southeast launched its Bachelor of Science in cybersecurity in 2011 to meet the growing need for security of computer networks and systems that store digital personal, financial, health and government records.
At the time, Southeast’s cybersecurity program was one of its kind in Missouri and one less than 50 nationally. The program has grown from 15 students in the beginning to more than 150 students in 2018.
Cybersecurity students will also be able to advance their education in a new Master of Science in cybersecurity starting in Spring 2019 at Southeast. The Missouri Coordinating Board for Higher Education recently approved the new program focusing on critical societal and business infrastructure to meet the need.
Dr. Vargas also announced that work on a Cyber Range at Southeast will start in the coming weeks in Dempster Hall. This will provide an enhanced environment for specialized cybersecurity testing and training. It will serve as both a resource to students and faculty and assist in providing the infrastructure to host and promote education and training opportunities.
Southeast’s Bachelor of Science in computer science was re-accredited under new pilot guidelines in 2017. Southeast was among a small number of institutions choosing to pilot under the new evaluation process. The re-accreditation reaffirms the program is meeting standards to produce graduates prepared for the global workforce.
Programs in Southeast’s Department of Computer Science serve more than 400 students in three undergraduate programs and nearly 50 students in a new Master of Applied Computer Science being offered for the first time in fall 2018.
According to the university, the programs are increasingly in demand among tech-savvy students who are looking to take their skills to the next level.
“Missouri’s projected growth rate for all STEM occupations from 2014 to 2024 is 9.6 percent,” Dr. Sumanth Yenduri, chair of the Department of Computer Science, said. “Six of the top 10 occupations with the greatest number of projected openings are related to computers.”
Dr. Carlos Vargas said Southeast will continue innovating and developing high tech programs such as cybersecurity and its new geographic information science, industrial and systems engineering, Unmanned Aircraft Systems and others across all disciplines to boost local, regional, state and national economies.
