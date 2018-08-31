Kentucky Sec of State's father accused of campaign fraud

The indictment shows Lundergan's company paid at least $218,000 for services that benefited Grimes' campaign. At least $138,000 of that went to Emmons. For example, in September 2013 Emmons organized recorded phone calls for the Grimes campaign. But instead of sending the campaign a bill, he sent it to Lundy's Special Events, one of the companies Lundergan owned, according to the indictment.