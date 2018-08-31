Couple ordered to turn over funds raised for homeless man

This photo taken Aug. 15, 2018, shows Johnny Bobbitt Jr. Kate McClure and Mark D'Amico, who raised more than $400,000 for Bobbitt Jr., a homeless man after he used his last $20 to fill up the gas tank of a stranded motorist in Philadelphia must now turn over what’s left of the cash. A New Jersey judge issued the order Thursday, Aug. 30, during a hearing on the lawsuit brought by Bobbitt, who worries D'Amico and McClure have mismanaged a large part of the donations raised for him on GoFundMe. The couple deny those claims, saying they're wary of giving Bobbitt large sums because they fear he would buy drugs. (David Swanson /The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)