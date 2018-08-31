Caffeine hit for Coca-Cola as it buys Costa coffee chain

FILE - In this April 30, 2013 file photo, the interior of the original Costa Coffee shop in London's Vauxhall Bridge Road, which was opened in 1978 by brothers Sergio and Bruno Costa and is now closed. Coca-Cola is buying the Costa coffee brand from British firm Whitbread for 3.9 billion pounds ($5.1 billion) in cash, a deal that will see the soft drinks company plug a big hole in its portfolio, it was reported on Friday, Aug. 31, 2018. (John Stillwell/PA via AP, File) (John Stillwell)