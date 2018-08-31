Christopher, IL man sentenced for child sexual assault

WEST FRANKFORT, IL (KFVS) - A Christopher, Illinois man has been sentenced for the Illinois Department of Corrections for predatory and aggravated sexual assault of a child.
According to the Franklin County state’s attorney, Bradley J. Cornille, 27, received 10 and seven year sentences for the crimes.
The predatory assault occurred from Jan. 1, 2016 to May 1, 2016 and the aggravated assault from Jan. 23, 2018 to Feb. 23, 2018.
The case was investigated by the Christopher Police Department.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.