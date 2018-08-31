5 arrested on drug charges in Paducah, KY

According to Paducah Police, two search warrants were executed, one on a home on Fairmont Street in connection to drug activity. Police found methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and digital scales. Two residents of the home, Brent Watkins, 29, and Misty Trodglen, 38, both of Paducah, Ky., were arrested along with a guest, Matthew Stice, 32,.