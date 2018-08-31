5 arrested on drug charges in Paducah, KY

PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) - Several people are facing drug charges in Paducah, Kentucky afters arrests made on Thrusday, Aug. 30.
According to Paducah Police, two search warrants were executed, one on a home on Fairmont Street in connection to drug activity. Police found methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and digital scales. Two residents of the home, Brent Watkins, 29, and Misty Trodglen, 38, both of Paducah, Ky., were arrested along with a guest, Matthew Stice, 32,.
Police then executed the second search warrant at a home on Hinkleville Road. Police found methamphetamine, spoons and hypodermic needles in a small safe. Eric Grubbs, 27, of Paducah, Ky., claimed ownership of the safe. Trisha Winter, 25, of Salem, Ky., was also at the home and arrested on a bench warrant for failure to pay fine.
Watkins, Grubbs and Winter were taken to the McCracken County Jail, Trodglen and Stice were cited and released.
Charges include:
Watkins was charged with First-Degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Trodglen was charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Stice was charged with Possession of drug Paraphernalia .
Grubbs was charged with First-Degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (Second or Greater Offense) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Winter was charged with Failure to Pay Fines.
