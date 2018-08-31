AG tours Egg Company in Jackson, MO

JACKSON, MO (KFVS) - Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley continues his trek across the state to campaign for Senate. He was at Jackson Egg company where he spoke about the importance of protecting farmers.
Both senate candidates were invited to a debate hosted by KFVS, Hawley accepted and his is opponent, Senator Claire McCaskill, has yet to respond.
"I mean I don't understand it,” said Hawley. “I've accepted 13 invitations she's accepted one to my knowledge and I've said I'll debate her anytime anywhere and I renew that challenges she should come defend her record and earn peoples votes."
Soon after the primary elections McCaskill said, “It’s a stunt. We’re going to debate. He knows we’re going to debate and we’re going to try to debate in a way that the most possible people can see it.”
