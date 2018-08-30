Your Thursday Evening Forecast

Good Thursday Afternoon Heartland. A complex of strong storms is moving across south-central Missouri and may make its way into our western counties this afternoon.
The overall strength of these storms continues to weaken however, there is a slight chance across our far southwestern counties there could be some isolated strong wind gusts as these storms move in. This complex of storms will likely die out before reaching the Mississippi River.
Otherwise this evening will be warm and partly cloudy. Evening temperatures will fall into the 70s with morning lows in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.
Friday will be partly cloudy warm and humid. There will be a few scattered afternoon and evening storms. Highs will reach the middle to upper 80s.
