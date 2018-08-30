What you need to know Aug. 30

(KFVS) -
Good morning, it is Thursday, Aug. 30.
Temperatures will be a little cooler under partly cloudy skies today.
Laura Wibbenmeyer says there will be scattered rain and thunderstorms today. None of the storms should hit severe limits.
Those storms will not be in the Heartland during the morning.
Almost all of the next week – including the weekend – will be the same forecast. Highs will be near 90 and the lows will be near 70. The feels-like temperatures will be close to 100 degrees every day.
There will be a 20 percent chance of a stray storm every day over that span.
New Madrid police said they have found a Lilbourn, Missouri man wanted for molestation and sodomy.
The first human West Nile-related death in Illinois this year is being reported.
Cape Girardeau Police are searching for a man in connection with a robbery on Aug. 29.
Private correctional facilities will now have to notify law enforcement in minutes rather than hours if there is an escape.
The U.S. Open is being criticized for its decision to penalize a female tennis player for briefly taking off her shirt.
Babysitters are accused of encouraging three young children to smoke marijuana.
