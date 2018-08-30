WANTED ESCAPEE: Search underway in Poplar Bluff, MO for escaped federal inmate

Police are searching for Shedric D. Anderson who is listed as a federal inmate escapee.

WANTED ESCAPEE: Search underway in Poplar Bluff, MO for escaped federal inmate
Poplar Bluff Police say Shedric D. Anderson is listed as an escapee from the Federal Bureau of Prison System and is believed to be in the Poplar Bluff area. (Source: Poplar Bluff Police Department/Facebook) (Clinch, Marsha)
By Marsha Heller | August 30, 2018 at 12:44 PM CDT - Updated August 30 at 1:59 PM

POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) - A search is underway in Poplar Bluff, Missouri for a Federal Bureau of Prison System escapee.

According to the Poplar Bluff Police Department, their search for Shedric D. Anderson began Wednesday, Aug. 29 after they received a call from a half-way house in Neelyville, Mo.

We are told a few years ago Anderson was sentenced on a counterfeiting charge.

Poplar Bluff Police Lt. Josh Stewart says it is not known if Anderson is armed, but he does have a violent history.

Police believe Anderson is in the Poplar Bluff area.

The Poplar Bluff Police Department is attempting to locate Shedric D. Anderson. Anderson is listed as an escapee from...

Posted by Poplar Bluff Police Department on Thursday, August 30, 2018

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Anderson is urged to contact police immediately.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.