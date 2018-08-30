US denies passports to border citizens, WaPo reports

The State Department told the Post it hasn't changed its policy on passports. It said people "who have birth certificates filed by a midwife or other birth attendant suspected of having engaged in fraudulent activities, as well as applicants who have both a U.S. and foreign birth certificate, are asked to provide additional documentation establishing they were born in the United States. Individuals who are unable to demonstrate that they were born in the United States are denied issuance of a passport.”