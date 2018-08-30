Union Co., IL Sheriff’s Office receives new electronic finger/palm print scanner

JONESBORO, IL (KFVS) - The Union County Sheriff’s Office now has the ability to electronically scan finger and palm prints thanks to a grant through the Illinois Criminal Justice Authority.
According to the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the new Livescan equipment replaces an old system no longer compatible with current standards.
The new system made by iTouch Biometrics can transmit scanned finger and palm prints electronically to databases state and nationwide such as: Illinois State Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
According to Sheriff Scott Harvel, his office now has the ability to submit finger and palm prints and photographs of all registered sex offenders registered in Union County.
Harvel also says the equipment allows the Sheriff’s Office in the future to expand services to the community such as: background checks for employment purposes, adoptions, conceal carry, and to preserve fingerprints for children.
