Trump arrives in Indiana to stump for Senate hopeful Braun

President Donald Trump hold up hats that read "Make Our Farmers Great Again!" as he walks across the South Lawn before boarding Marine One at the White House in Washington, Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, for a short trip to Andrews Air Force Base, Md., and then on to Evansville, Ind., for a rally. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
August 30, 2018

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — President Donald Trump has arrived in Indiana, where he will rally Republicans on behalf of Senate candidate Mike Braun.

Braun is seeking to unseat Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelly in what is viewed as one of the nation's most competitive Senate races.

Trump tweeted his support for the businessman earlier Thursday, saying he "is strong on Crime & Borders, the 2nd Amendment, and loves our Military & Vets."

Trump plans to spend more than 40 days on the campaign trail between the beginning of August and the Nov. 6 midterms as he hopes to best his predecessors' travel schedules. Before the rally, campaign manager Brad Parscale touted the "sellout crowd" expected.

President Donald Trump waves to members of the media as he walks towards Marine One at the White House in Washington, Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, for a short trip to Andrews Air Force Base, Md., and then on to Evansville, Ind., for a rally. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
