Today will be the coolest day of the next week, but still tracking a chance for storms

Good Thursday morning. Today we will get a bit of relief from the high heat.
Thanks to a light northerly breeze and cloud coverage, highs will only be in the lower to mid 80s across most of the Heartland.
There will be some scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially through the afternoon hours, but many areas will remain dry.
The heat and humidity return big time for the holiday weekend. The three day weekend will bring highs back to 90 and feels like numbers into the upper 90s.
There will be a chance for a few isolated showers and thunderstorms each day
