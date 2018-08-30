Thousands expected at President Trump’s MAGA rally in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, IN (WAVE) - President Donald Trump is set to appear in Evansville on Thursday night, for what the White House has dubbed a “Make America Great Again” rally.
Raycom News Network station WFIE in Evansville reported hundreds waiting in line outside the Ford Center before dawn Thursday morning in hopes of snagging a good view of the 45th President of the United States. The president is scheduled to begin speaking around 8 p.m ET.
Trump’s visit is also an effort to ramp up support of businessman Mike Braun, who is running for the senate seat as a Republican candidate. His opponent is Democratic incumbent Joe Donnelly.
Will be going to Evansville, Indiana, tonight for a big crowd rally with Mike Braun, a very successful businessman who is campaigning to be Indiana’s next U.S. Senator. He is strong on Crime & Borders, the 2nd Amendment, and loves our Military & Vets. Will be a big night!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 30, 2018
Tickets for the event can still be claimed here.
Though roads around the Ford Center will be blocked, protests outside of the venue are expected.
WAVE 3 News has crews in Evansville and will bring you the latest as the historic event unfolds.
