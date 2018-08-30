Southeast MO man arrested on charges of child molestation, sodomy

NEW MADRID, MO (KFVS) - The New Madrid Police Department says they have found a Lilbourn, Mo. man wanted for molestation and sodomy.
The sheriff’s department and Missouri Highway Patrol arrested Gerald Davis in Lilbourn on Wednesday evening, August 29.
Davis had an active felony warrant through New Madrid County and is charged with one felony count of sodomy/attempted sodomy in the first degree and one felony count of child molestation in the second degree.
