Scott County Deputy crashes vehicle during chase

SCOTT COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -
On August 19, former Scott County Deputy James Britton crashed his cruiser while assisting in a chase.
According to Chief Deputy Ryan Dennis, Britton tried to get ahead of the chase that was heading south bound on Interstate-55 so he stopped at an emergency turn-around at mile marker 80.2.
The suspect then went up the on ramp at the Benton exit, Cape Girardeau police then followed the suspect going in the wrong direction.
Dennis said, Britton was 2/10 of a mile from the exit and saw no one was coming southbound so he headed North on I-55 south to follow the pursuit, but he made the turn too fast and totaled the cruiser.
Scott County Sheriff’s Department along with the Missouri State Highway patrol investigated the crash and found that Britton was going 37 mph with the brakes on when he crashed into the guard rail. He told me they can only see how fast Britton was going five seconds prior to crashing and the investigation showed he was going 80 miles and hour with the brakes on.
Chief Deputy Dennis said the vehicle Britton was driving was new and the dash camera was not set up to work at the time of the crash.
Dennis also said Britton did not break any department policies during the crash, because he did not put anyone besides himself in danger.
Britton resigned on his own.
