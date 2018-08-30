Paducah woman arrested for abuse of 7-month-old child

PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) - A Paducah woman is accused of infant child abuse.
34-year-old Victoria P. Martin, of the 1100 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, was arrested on a charge of second-degree criminal abuse of a child 12 or younger.
Hospital officials called Paducah police on Friday, Aug. 24 when Martin’s 7-month-old infant was flown from Baptist Health Paducah to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, TN, with a fractured skull and brain bleed.
Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android
The mother claimed the 7-month-old rolled off the bed onto the hardwood floor four days previously to being hospitalized.
Martin told police that, beginning in June 2018, the infant began falling off the bed onto the floor. She said it happened 10 times - the last time being last Monday, Aug. 20 - before she purchased a crib for the infant on Tuesday.
The mother was arrested on a charge of second-degree criminal abuse and was booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail.
The investigation is ongoing and other charges are possible.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.