Paducah, KY charity foundation founder indicted for stealing over $76K

PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) - The founder of a charitable foundation that was arrested two weeks ago for using another man’s credit card and EBT card has now been indicted for stealing more than $76,000.
Ray T. “Trey” Streetman, 40, of Paducah, the founder of the Hope Foundation, was indicted Friday, August 24, by a McCracken County grand jury on a charge of theft by failure to make required disposition of property.
On May 14, Abdulaziz Payziev of Nashville, Tennessee told Paducah police that he gave Streetman $76,300 to buy cell phones, tablets and accessories from a local Verizon store. Streetman received a discount, according to investigators.
Payziev, who owns an electronics resale store said Streetman was supposed to send the items to him in Nashville to resell. He said he never received the items, and could no longer get in contact with Streetman.
Streetman was served with the indictment warrant at McCracken County Regional Jail.
He has been incarcerated there since his arrest on August 17 on charges of fraudulent use of a credit card and fraudulent use of an ID card of electronic code for benefits. Streetman was accused of taking the cards from a wallet given to him for safekeeping, and using them.
