One killed, two injured in head-on crash in Graves Co., KY

Investigators say the woman killed was not wearing a seat belt.

By Marsha Heller | August 30, 2018 at 10:59 AM CDT - Updated August 30 at 2:18 PM

GRAVES COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - A head-on crash in Graves County, Kentucky claims the life of a Mayfield driver.

According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, 43-year-old Tina Painter, of Mayfield, for an unknown reason, drove her northbound vehicle into the southbound lane and hit another vehicle head-on.

The crash happened on KY 131 South of Mossy Pine lane around 8:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 29.

Painter was rushed by ambulance to a local hospital, but she later died. Investigators report she was not wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the other vehicle, 71-year-old Lula Janes, and her passenger, 46 year old Jason Andrews, both of Mayfiefld, were also taken by ambulance to a hospital for treatment.

Authorities believe their injuries are non-life threatening.

