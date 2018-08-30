One killed, two injured in head-on crash in Graves Co., KY

GRAVES COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - A head-on crash in Graves County, Kentucky claims the life of a Mayfield driver.
According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, 43-year-old Tina Painter, of Mayfield, for an unknown reason, drove her northbound vehicle into the southbound lane and hit another vehicle head-on.
The crash happened on KY 131 South of Mossy Pine lane around 8:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 29.
Painter was rushed by ambulance to a local hospital, but she later died. Investigators report she was not wearing a seat belt.
The driver of the other vehicle, 71-year-old Lula Janes, and her passenger, 46 year old Jason Andrews, both of Mayfiefld, were also taken by ambulance to a hospital for treatment.
Authorities believe their injuries are non-life threatening.
