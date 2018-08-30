Mystery woman seen on video ringing doorbell in TX neighborhood found safe, police say

HOUSTON (KPRC/CNN) – Deputies said a mystery woman captured on video ringing a stranger's doorbell in a Texas neighborhood last week has been identified, and is safe with family.
In that video, the woman appears to have broken restraints dangling from her wrists, a detail which has captured a lot of attention online.
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office was able to confirm the 32-year-old woman's safety Wednesday.
An investigation was launched after the barefoot woman was spotted on surveillance video repeatedly ringing a doorbell in the middle of the night in a small subdivision in Montgomery County, Texas.
She visited at least five houses in the neighborhood around the same time the footage was recorded, neighbors said.
Wednesday morning, deputies were called to a home in the same neighborhood, where they said the woman's 49-year-old boyfriend had been threatening to commit suicide.
When deputies arrived, they found the man's body inside the home. He died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.
They also said they found a suicide note.
The man's girlfriend, identified by the sheriff's office as a "family violence victim," has been confirmed by deputies as the woman captured on a doorbell camera last Friday.
She was not at her boyfriend's home when deputies arrived, they said.
Deputies said the woman's name will not be released, but they did say she's safe with family outside the county.
Copyright 2018 KPRC via CNN. Raycom News Network contributed to this report. All rights reserved.