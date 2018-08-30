Missing person found safe after a police chase through 3 So. IL counties

JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) - A mid-morning police chase through three Southern Illinois Counties, on Wednesday, Aug. 29, ends with the arrest of a driver after a chase with authorities in Indiana.
According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the office was notified around 9:19 a.m. that deputies from neighboring Washington county were involved in a chase with a driver who was a person of interest in an endangered missing person case from Waterloo, IL.
The driver was reportedly in a Red Chevy Cobalt and traveling eastbound toward Jefferson County at high rate of speed on Interstate 64.
Jefferson County deputies joined the Washington County deputies in the chase and also deployed stop sticks.
Deputies report the driver was able to avoid the stop sticks and drive through Wayne County into Indiana. When the driver got to the Indiana state-line, deputies ended their pursuit.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office states, after a short chase authorities in Indiana found the vehicle, the suspected driver and say the missing person was found safe.
The driver was taken into custody.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation is on-going and more details will be released later.
