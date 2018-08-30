Man wanted in Stoddard Co, MO arrested in McCracken Co., KY

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - The Stoddard County Missouri Prosecutor’s Office contacted the Sheriff’s Department about Warren E. Asher.
Asher ,50, had been charged in Stoddard County with domestic assault 1st degree, $20,000 cash bond and probation violation with no bond.
Detectives went to Jacobs Lane to do surveillance at a home and saw Asher in the front yard loading items on a motorcycle.
Asher saw the detectives and fled into the home before they could catch up with him. As two detectives went to the front door, Capt. Jesse Riddle went to the back and saw Asher running out a door into a field.
After a short foot chase the Captain caught up to Asher.
Asher received minor injuries when he resisted arrest. He was taken into custody and transported to an area hospital for treatment before being lodged into the McCracken Regional Jail.
Current charges include, fugitive from another state (Missouri), fleeing and evading 2nd degree, and resisting arrest.
