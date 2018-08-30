KY and IL lawmakers attend Olmstead Locks and Dam ribbon cutting

OLMSTED, IL (KFVS) -
Kentucky lawmakers U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and Senator Dick Durbin made an appearance at the ribbon cutting ceremony at the Olmsted Locks and Dam.
McConnell delivered the remarks at the dedication ceremony on Friday morning, Aug. 30. McConnell pursued funding for the overall around $3 billion Olmsted Locks and Dam project.
This is one of the busiest stretches of Illinois' inland water system for commercial navigation. The area is expected to be operational two years ahead of schedule and completed 4 years ahead of schedule.
Durbin was with elected officials, representatives of the U.S. Army and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and members of the shipping industry for the ribbon-cutting ceremony.
“This is one of the nations most expensive civil works projects in our history, but I think we’ll understand quickly that the money was well spent for America’s taxpayers,” said Sen. Dick Durbin. “The Corps estimates that each year we’ll see a $640,000,000.00, net benefit from the new locks and dam. They estimate the project will pay for itself in just five years.”
The project replaced 1920′s-era infrastructure and will allow for easier navigation of commerce on the Ohio River.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.