$20K given to the City of Hayti for new police vehicle

HAYTI, MO (KFVS) - Senator Claire McCaskill announced that $20,300 in federal funding has been awarded to the City of Hayti for a new police vehicle.
The $20,300 grant was awarded through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development Program.
“This is fantastic news for the Hayti Police Department and the community as a whole,” McCaskill said. “It’s essential that every community in Missouri has the resources needed to be safe and secure.”
In May, McCaskill introduced legislation to support state and local law enforcement agencies with behavioral health crisis response training for officers responding to individuals with mental illness or a substance abuse disorder.
