Guide to finding a bargain along the Hwy. 61 Yard Sale

Pickers and rummagers alike, rejoice!
Starting Labor Day Weekend, the annual Highway 61 yard sale will kick off in southeast Missouri.
For miles, shoppers can find numerous yard sales set up along the highway and into many of the towns as far north as Bloomsdale.
CLICK HERE for the Heartland Weekend guide to finding a bargain at the Hwy. 61 yard sale.
Selling will officially get started on Thursday, Aug. 30. Most vendors will be ready to take your money by late morning.
