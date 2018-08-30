Guide to finding a bargain along the Hwy. 61 Yard Sale

Guide to finding a bargain along the Hwy. 61 Yard Sale
Starting Labor Day Weekend, the annual Highway 61 yard sale will kick off in southeast Missouri. (Source: Nichole Cartmell/Heartland Weekend) (Nichole Cartmell)
By Jasmine Adams and Nichole Cartmell | August 30, 2018 at 10:30 AM CDT - Updated August 30 at 10:30 AM

SOUTHEAST, MO (KFVS) -

Pickers and rummagers alike, rejoice!

Starting Labor Day Weekend, the annual Highway 61 yard sale will kick off in southeast Missouri.

For miles, shoppers can find numerous yard sales set up along the highway and into many of the towns as far north as Bloomsdale.

CLICK HERE for the Heartland Weekend guide to finding a bargain at the Hwy. 61 yard sale.

Selling will officially get started on Thursday, Aug. 30. Most vendors will be ready to take your money by late morning.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.