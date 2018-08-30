First West Nile death confirmed in IL for 2018

SPRINGFIELD, IL (KFVS) - The first human West Nile-related death in Illinois this year is being reported in LaSalle County near Chicago.
That’s according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. Health officials say the victim was over 65 years old and became ill earlier in August 2018 after testing positive for the mosquito-transmitted virus.
Although we’re moving toward the end of summer, West Nile virus remains a risk until the first hard frost,” said IDPH Director Nirav D. Shah, M.D., J.D. “It’s important for everyone to continue taking precautions like using insect repellent, wearing long sleeve shirts and pants, and staying indoors between dusk and dawn.”
In 2017, 8 people died from West Nile in Illinois.
