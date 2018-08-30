First Alert: Relief from the heat

(KFVS) - Today we will get a bit of relief from the high heat.
Chief Metorologist Grant Dade says a complex of strong storms is moving across south-central Missouri and may make its way into our western counties this afternoon.
The overall strength of these storms continues to weaken however, there is a slight chance across our far southwestern counties there could be some isolated strong wind gusts as these storms move in.
This complex of storms will likely die out before reaching the Mississippi River.
This evening will be warm and partly cloudy. Evening temperatures will fall into the 70s with morning lows in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.
Friday will be partly cloudy warm and humid. There will be a few scattered afternoon and evening storms. Highs will reach the middle to upper 80s.
The heat and humidity return big time for the holiday weekend.
The three day weekend will bring highs back to 90 and feels like numbers into the upper 90s.
There will be a chance for a few isolated showers and thunderstorms each day.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.