First Alert Forecast 8/30

Tonight and tomorrow look to be mainly quiet, but with a continued small chance of showers and thunderstorms as our weak front moves north and washes out. Friday will be a few degrees warmer than today. By the weekend we’ll be back into a typical, lazy, humid late-summer pattern…with only isolated afternoon storms and plenty of heat and humidity. Right now Sat thru Mon look to have lows near 70 and highs near 90. As we get into next week….hot, humid and sunny weather is likely through about Tuesday and Wednesday…but an approaching system may finally bring showers and a cooling trend by the end of next week.