First Alert Forecast 8/30

A stalled frontal boundary could provide focus for more areas of showers and thunderstorms over the next day or two before things settle down (and heat up) for the holiday weekend.
In the near-term, we are tracking a complex of strong thunderstorms over western MO. If this system holds together it will be moving into SE MO by early this afternoon. Models want to weaken this complex with time, but if that does not happen then severe storms with damaging winds may be possible. The Storm Prediction Center is currently watching this complex closely. If it does threaten, the primary threat will be to the hills of SE Missouri…as it should gradually weaken as it approaches the Mississippi River.
Tonight and tomorrow look to be mainly quiet, but with a continued small chance of showers and thunderstorms as our weak front moves north and washes out. Friday will be a few degrees warmer than today. By the weekend we’ll be back into a typical, lazy, humid late-summer pattern…with only isolated afternoon storms and plenty of heat and humidity. Right now Sat thru Mon look to have lows near 70 and highs near 90. As we get into next week….hot, humid and sunny weather is likely through about Tuesday and Wednesday…but an approaching system may finally bring showers and a cooling trend by the end of next week.
8/30 10 am ba
