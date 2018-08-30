Construction in Missouri to be put on pause for Labor Day weekend

MISSOURI (KFVS) - Missouri Department of Transportation will stop the majority of construction on state routes on Friday, Aug. 31.
Construction will stop at noon before the Labor Day holiday weekend.
Construction across Missouri will resume Tuesday, Sept. 4 at 9 a.m.; however, there are many locations across the state where work zones have permanent lane closures and barriers will remain in place. Many of these work zones may cause congestion and traffic delays, especially during the peak travel times including Friday evening and Monday afternoon.
Across Missouri, drivers should be aware of construction areas. For example:
- I-64, St. Louis City, one lane closed westbound across the Poplar Street Bridge into Illinois.
- I-44, St. Louis City, two lanes closed westbound from Arsenal to Shrewsbury; one lane closed westbound between Jefferson and Grand; two lanes closed westbound between Grand and Kingshighway; one lane closed westbound between Kingshighway and Arsenal; and one lane closed eastbound from Shrewsbury to Jefferson.
- Major bridge work on I-470 at the I-70 interchange in Independence. Traffic is reduced to one lane in each direction; speeds are reduced.
- Ongoing Diverging Diamond Interchange construction at I-435 and Route 210 in Kansas City. There are reduced lane widths and speed limits
- I-49 bridge rehabilitation project over the railroad tracks just north of Carthage. The southbound bridge is closed; one lane in each direction and shifted to the northbound side of I-49.
Motorists should pay attention to all signing and follow the posted speed limits. Always wear safety belts, be alert for slowed traffic, narrowed or reduced number of lanes and never drive distracted. Remember: Buckle Up Phone Down.
