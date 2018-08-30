Cape Catfish hire assistant general manager

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - The Cape Catfish have hired its assistant general manager as it gears up for the 2019 season.
As the new assistant general manager, Cindy Gannon will help oversee marketing, operations, ticketing and merchandise sales.
“Joining the management team is truly exciting,” said Gannon. “I’m always on the lookout for opportunities to give back to our community and help improve the lives of those who work, live and play here. As a lifetime sports fan, joining the Cape Catfish crew as they plunge into the baseball scene with Mark at the helm is an honor, and I cannot wait to help build what is sure to be an incredible family-centered addition to our area.”
Gannon was a part of Southeast Missouri State University’s athletics program for 31 years. She served as a volleyball coach for 16 years.
She was awarded OVC coach of the year four times before transitioning to administrative roles, including Southeast’s senior associative director of athletics and senior women administrator. She oversaw volleyball, women’s basketball, soccer, softball, tennis, track, cross country and gymnastics programs; as well as event management and sports information.
More than 10 years ago, she established the Cindy Gannon Walk for Women, which has raised more than $500,000 for athletic scholarships. She also started the Dig for Life campaign with Saint Francis Healthcare System in 2000, which funds many free mammograms and helps educate women about breast cancer each year.
The Cape Catfish season will start June 2019.
According to the team, seating, concession and fencing upgrades will soon be installed on the baseball field.
