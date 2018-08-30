Ameren Missouri donates $5M to help limited income customers, energy assistance

Ameren has donated $5M for energy assistance in MO. (Source: Pixabay.com)
By James Long | August 30, 2018 at 3:06 PM CDT - Updated August 30 at 3:09 PM
ST. LOUIS, MO (KFVS) - Ameren Missouri is donating $5 million over a three year period to provide energy assistance and new programs for its limited income customers to address immediate needs.

Around $1 will go towards energy assistance partners including the United Way.

The remaining $4 million will be administered by Ameren Missouri’s community partners through 2020 for additional energy-assistance programs and long-term sustained energy improvements.

Those improvements include weatherization and equipment repair.

