Ameren Missouri donates $5M to help limited income customers, energy assistance

ST. LOUIS, MO (KFVS) - Ameren Missouri is donating $5 million over a three year period to provide energy assistance and new programs for its limited income customers to address immediate needs.
Around $1 will go towards energy assistance partners including the United Way.
The remaining $4 million will be administered by Ameren Missouri’s community partners through 2020 for additional energy-assistance programs and long-term sustained energy improvements.
Those improvements include weatherization and equipment repair.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.