Your Updated Wednesday Forecast

Good Wednesday Evening Heartland. A cold front is moving into the area and ahead of this front we saw numerous showers and storms.
These storms have dissipated across most of the area and it looks as though that trend will continue. We will keep a slight chance of showers in the forecast tonight, but overall rain chances are lower. Temperatures will drop down into the middle 60s north and lower 70s south by morning.
Thursday we will see the front that moved through today move back to the north as a warm front. As this occurs we will see scattered showers and thunderstorms develop, especially across our southern counties. Highs will reach the lower to middle 80s.
