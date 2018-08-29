What you need to know Aug. 29

(KFVS) -
Good morning, it is Wednesday, Aug. 29.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms will move into the Heartland, but it’s likely they won’t get to our northern counties until the end of the morning or shortly thereafter.
Laura Wibbenmeyer says ahead of the storms, it will be warm and sticky.
Most of the Heartland is out-looked for a “low” risk of severe weather. Damaging winds are the greatest threat. Highs will be in the mid-to-upper 90s.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible on Thursday. The southern counties stand the best chances to get some rain.
The holiday weekend looks hot with highs near 90. There will be daily rain and thunderstorm chances.
- Police in New Madrid, Missouri are searching for a man accused of child molestation.
- Firefighters in Millersville, Mo became the first in the state to be trained in mental health first aid.
- Murray, Kentucky police say a live hand grenade was found at the intersection of two streets.
- Marion, Illinois officials met with the public to discuss their application for a loan to the Illinois EPA
A driver in Colorado nearly hit a TV news crew during a live shot Tuesday.
A headless body was found in a fish tank after a man goes missing.
