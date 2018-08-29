‘We may never know why’ a family’s SUV drove off a cliff in a fatal crash, official says

VANCOUVER, WA (KOIN/CNN) – The mystery behind the death of a family from Washington state still hasn't been solved.
Authorities are investigating whether the car crash that killed the two mothers, Sarah and Jennifer Hart, and at least four of their six adopted children, was intentional.
The mothers and their children disappeared in March. Their SUV was later found crashed in the ocean off a California cliff.
The motive behind the incident remains a big, unanswered question.
Officials didn’t find a suicide note at the family's house. They also couldn’t find journal entries or other messages which might spell out a clear intention for crashing the vehicle, said Sgt. Brent Waddell with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office in Washington state.
Investigators didn't find many kids' clothes or toys, things "you'd expect in a house that had six children," Waddell said.
One detective wrote in a report: "After walking through the house, I did not get the indication that children lived in the house."
Waddell said the finding raises many questions.
"Where did the kids live? What part of the house did they live in? What sort of regimen, or what was going on behind the house?" Waddell said. "There were several, you know, those type of questions that came up, because it wasn't what you would term a house that had kids in it, or it didn't appear that way."
Investigators did find a laptop and an iPad at the house. They handed the iPad over to the FBI.
Waddell said he doesn't know if the FBI has found clues on it.
Washington's Child Protective Services had tried contacting Sarah and Jennifer Hart regarding child welfare concerns right before the family drove to California.
Waddell said authorities may never discover their exact motive for driving over a cliff there.
"We may never know why, specifically. We can speculate, but we'll never know specifically," Waddell said.
The Clark County Sheriff's Office was involved with investigating the Harts' home, but much of the case has since been handled by agencies in California, because the crash happened there.
The Mendocino County Sheriff's Office is still working to identify human remains found near the crash site in May.
DNA tests proved inconclusive, so authorities are trying to find blood relatives of Hannah Hart, one of the adopted children who remains missing, to help identify the remains.
So far, no relatives have come forward.
Another adopted child, Devonte, also remains missing following the crash.
Copyright 2018 KOIN via CNN. Raycom News Network contributed to this report. All rights reserved.