Taylor Swift pays tribute to Aretha Franklin at Detroit show

FILE - In this May 20, 2018, file photo, Taylor Swift arrives at the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Swift honored Aretha Franklin with a moment of silence during a concert in the Queen of Soul’s hometown. Swift told a sold-out crowd at Detroit’s Ford Field on Tuesday, Aug. 28, Franklin did so much for music, women’s rights and civil rights. Swift said words could never describe how many things Franklin did that made the world a better place. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File) (Jordan Strauss)