Suspect in Cape Girardeau Hardee’s shooting appears in court

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - The suspect in a deadly shooting at Hardee’s in Cape Girardeau, Missouri appeared in court on Tuesday, August 28.
During the hearing, the attorney for Anthony Levar Sinks requested a bond reduction. Prosecutors objected and a preliminary hearing on the topic was scheduled for October 12 at 1 p.m.
Sinks, 41, was charged with murder in the first-degree and armed criminal action. His bond was previously set at $2.5 million.
The victim was identified as Derwin Alexander Simmons, 45, of Ohio.
On August 1, around 10:30 a.m., police were called to the Hardee’s on William Street. When they arrived, they say they found Simmons lying on the floor near the west entrance with several gunshot wounds.
He was pronounced dead just after 11 a.m. at an area hospital.
