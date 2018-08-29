Stormy Wednesday

⋅ Isolated strong to severe stroms possible today
⋅Still warm and sticky
⋅Holiday weekend looks hot and humid, with a few storms
Good Wednesday morning. Showers and thunderstorms will move into the Heartland through the morning and afternoon hours.
Much of the Heartland is under a low risk of severe weather. The biggest threat will be for isolated damaging winds.
Scattered storms will push southeast through the area this afternoon and evening. The southern half of the Heartland could still see some isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight and into Thursday.
The holiday weekend will be hot and humid, along with some scattered showers and thunderstorms.
