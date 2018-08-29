Southern IL mall accuses city of ‘mismanaging funds’

MARION, IL (KFVS) - The City of Marion in southern Illinois is accused of mismanaging funds by the Illinois Star Centre Mall.
According to a release posted on the business' Facebook page on Wednesday, August 29, the owners filed a complaint against the city in connection to its bankruptcy.
The release stated:
A managing partner of the mall said they’re asking for more information from the city because a potential buyer was found for the property.
We reached out to the mayor and his attorney on Wednesday. They both declined to comment.
