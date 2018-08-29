Southern IL mall accuses city of ‘mismanaging funds’

The City of Marion is accused of "mismanaging funds." (Source: KFVS)
By Amber Ruch | August 29, 2018 at 6:49 PM CDT - Updated August 29 at 6:52 PM

MARION, IL (KFVS) - The City of Marion in southern Illinois is accused of mismanaging funds by the Illinois Star Centre Mall.

According to a release posted on the business' Facebook page on Wednesday, August 29, the owners filed a complaint against the city in connection to its bankruptcy.

The release stated:

“[The City of Marion] acknowledged that it either destroyed or otherwise did not maintain documents regarding the financing of public improvements related to the development of the Illinois Star Center (sic) Mall.”

A managing partner of the mall said they’re asking for more information from the city because a potential buyer was found for the property.

We reached out to the mayor and his attorney on Wednesday. They both declined to comment.

