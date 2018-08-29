Sikeston, MO Special Olympic Athlete named U.S. Health Messenger

SIKESTON, MO (KFVS) - Two Special Olympic athletes from Missouri are heading to Washington D.C. to learn more on spreading the word of healthy living.
Fourteen athletes from across the country were named "U-S Health Messengers” and one is from right here in the Heartland.
Lynn Shuffit is from Sikeston, Missouri, she will travel to Washington D.C. next month to learn more about living a healthy lifestyle and how to spread the message to other athletes.
Her mentor Bobbi Hurt said she couldn’t be more proud.
“It’s pretty awesome, especially getting to be her mentor she’s worked really hard," said Hurt. "She knows a lot but she’s ready to learn more she’s eager to learn and I’m ready to help her and learn more with her.”
“I need to learn more like getting out there and talking to more people about it,” Shuffit said.
She knows a lot about healthy living but she wants to learn more and gain confidence to speak about it to others.
To add to the excitement of the honor neither Shuffit nor Hurt have ever been to D.C or flown in an airplane and they said they are excited and a little scared of the new experience.
When they come back from D.C. they will immediately travel to Jefferson City for the Special Olympics softball State finals, where Shuffit is excited she can put her training to work.
“I have this opportunity now to go to go to state and talk to other people about healthy lifetime stuff,” said Shuffit.
“This is part of my job that is so rewarding,” said Hurt when talking about Shuffit receiving this honor. "And this is why I have done my job for 25 years and I would not choose another job this is what makes it all worth it.”
